Trigran Investments Inc. Purchases 169,770 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,770 shares during the period. Materion accounts for about 4.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 2.33% of Materion worth $38,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 1,385.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Performance

MTRN stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $428.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.