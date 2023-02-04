Truist Financial Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $275.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $257.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.50. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

