Truist Financial Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $292.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.23 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.66. The company has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

