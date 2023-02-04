Truist Financial Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snap to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.
NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
