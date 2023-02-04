Truist Financial Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $284.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $261.02 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $266.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -318.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.20 and a 200-day moving average of $191.82.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,817 shares of company stock worth $7,079,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,159,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

