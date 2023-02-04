Truist Financial Trims Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Target Price to $5.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.56.

AMTX opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

