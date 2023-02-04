TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in TTM Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.