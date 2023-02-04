Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Sells $19,962.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $19,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,105,498 shares in the company, valued at $36,779,918.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 53,675 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,781,473.25.

On Friday, January 27th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 7,574 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $255,092.32.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,900 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $66,576.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $161,640.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 9,600 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $323,424.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00.

Tucows Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $36.30 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $79.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,712,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 14.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

(Get Rating)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.