Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twist Bioscience updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:TWST traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.31. 3,284,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $66.15.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
