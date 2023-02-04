Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twist Bioscience updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.31. 3,284,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $66.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

