Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($57.61) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from €41.00 ($44.57) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.72) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

