UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,105,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,767,112 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $222,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in UBS Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 208,153 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 288,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,137,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,733,000 after purchasing an additional 504,803 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

