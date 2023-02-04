UBS Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,245 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,439.60 ($17.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.05. The company has a market cap of £58.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,311.93. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at GSK

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.13%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

