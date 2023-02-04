UBS Group Upgrades BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $961.25.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BAE Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.