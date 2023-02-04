UBS Group Upgrades BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $961.25.
BAE Systems Price Performance
Shares of BAESY stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.