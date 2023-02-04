Ultra Trading Up 14.1% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Ultra has a market cap of $86.67 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,429.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.00594440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00185241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00052168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00063017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003769 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26340746 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,458,225.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

