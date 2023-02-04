Unizen Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.73 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $29.58 million and $2.73 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unizen has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.



Unizen Token Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

