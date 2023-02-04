USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) PT Lowered to $15.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

USCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of USCB stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. USCB Financial has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.99.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

About USCB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 72,895 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $5,782,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in USCB Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

