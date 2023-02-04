USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) PT Lowered to $15.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
USCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
USCB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of USCB stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. USCB Financial has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.99.
Institutional Trading of USCB Financial
About USCB Financial
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USCB Financial (USCB)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.