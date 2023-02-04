USD Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $41.97 billion and approximately $3.01 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00430571 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,900.50 or 0.29368255 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00454196 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,965,695,377 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Who Created USDC?The cryptocurrency is an open-source project that anyone can view and contribute to and is managed by the Centre consortium, which was co-founded by fintech firm Circle and Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.Accounting firm Grant Thornton oversees the segregated accounts with regulated U.S. financial institutions that hold the cryptocurrency’s reserves, held in dollars and dollar-denominated assets. In USDC’s case, these dollar-denominated assets are short-term U.S. Treasury securities.How Does USDC Remain at $1!?Because USDC is a fully collateralized stablecoin backed by dollar-denominated assets and allows token holders to redeem USDC tokens for dollars, it can almost be seen as a digital version of the U.S. dollar.Investors can initiate a transaction to buy USDC using fiat currency, with the fiat currency they send over being deposited at a U.S. financial institution while USDC tokens in the same nominal value are minted. If the USDC is redeemed for the fiat currency, the tokens are burned and the dollars are transferred to investors’ bank accounts, according to USDC’s whitepaper. What is USDC Used For?USDC is a widely used stablecoin being adopted throughout the cryptocurrency market as it competes with the leading stablecoin USDT. Some of the cryptocurrency’s use cases include:Hedging against volatilityStable price-peggingRemittancesCrowdfundingPayments for products and servicesLending, borrowing, and other financial servicesBecause USDC is a blockchain-based digital currency, it doesn’t require a bank account, users don’t need to be in a specific location or have an account with a specific institution to use it. Moreover, it isn’t restricted by banking hours or borders.The cryptocurrency is available on a number of blockchains, including Ethereum, Algorand, BNB Chain, Polygon Avalanche, Cronos, Solana, Stellar, and TRON. It’s widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

