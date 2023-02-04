USD Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $41.97 billion and approximately $3.01 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002767 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00430571 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,900.50 or 0.29368255 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00454196 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,965,695,377 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
