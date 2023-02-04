USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 306,287 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. 18,314,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,459,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

