USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 46,492 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,492 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 982.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,661,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Aflac by 58.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,737,000 after buying an additional 661,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $69.39. 3,333,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,820. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

