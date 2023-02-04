USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 528,287 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528,287 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.5% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 94,339.3% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.3% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in AT&T by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 326,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 47.7% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 142,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,599,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,788,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.