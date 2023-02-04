UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

