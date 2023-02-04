Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $222.59. The stock had a trading volume of 698,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.82 and a 200 day moving average of $208.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

