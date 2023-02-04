Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2,270.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after buying an additional 76,320 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $691,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,162,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $378.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

