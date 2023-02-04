Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$99.01 and last traded at C$98.70. 168,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 146,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.05.
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.29.
