Verge Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $52.05 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,424.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00424475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00102271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.34 or 0.00739964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00594043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00184463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,664,013 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

