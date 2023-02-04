Verge (XVG) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Verge has a market cap of $52.25 million and $1.23 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00422989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00101571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.26 or 0.00738516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00588379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00185741 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,674,813 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.