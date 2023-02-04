Verge (XVG) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Verge has a market cap of $52.40 million and $1.21 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,509.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.70 or 0.00424182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00104390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.94 or 0.00740065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00589019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00186248 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,656,038 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

