Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.79.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,003 shares of company stock worth $6,929,056. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $301.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.