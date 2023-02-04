Vicus Capital Boosts Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,310,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,822,000 after purchasing an additional 171,324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,596,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,051,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 266,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS USHY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 5,028,611 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16.

