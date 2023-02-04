VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $0.0377 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and $3.27 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.00428942 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,884.60 or 0.29257176 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.15 or 0.00446851 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.