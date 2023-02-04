Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its FY23 guidance to $6.05-6.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.05-$6.30 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.15 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.