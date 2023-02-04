Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 195 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,519.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.47. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
