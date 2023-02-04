Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 195 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,519.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.47. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

