Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,701 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $23,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,878. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

