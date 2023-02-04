VRES Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142.56 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $142.56 million and $6,634.16 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029433 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004246 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001363 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00225261 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002773 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.05674572 USD and is up 29.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,351.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

