Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.41 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $120.41 million and $14.34 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.43 or 0.00018923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00049015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00225341 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.12072184 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $12,670,890.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

