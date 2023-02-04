Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.16. 996,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,121. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,006 shares of company stock worth $2,796,593 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.