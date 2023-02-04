Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.19.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

