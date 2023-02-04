Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Cap of $19.35 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $19.35 million and $968,806.95 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,773,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,798,755 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

