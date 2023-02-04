Warburg Research Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €40.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.1 %

ETR DUE opened at €35.26 ($38.33) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.74 ($21.46) and a fifty-two week high of €42.60 ($46.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.79.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

