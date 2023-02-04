WaykiChain Governance Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $110,077.56 (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market cap of $99.58 million and $110,077.56 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaykiChain Governance Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain Governance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.