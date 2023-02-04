WazirX Trading Up 1.6% This Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $75.42 million and $1.41 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

