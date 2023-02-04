Wedbush Weighs in on Immunic, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Immunic in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.59). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05).

Immunic Trading Up 11.7 %

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Immunic stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Immunic

In related news, Director Joerg Neermann bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,320. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Immunic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Immunic by 70.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

