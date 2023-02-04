Wells Fargo & Company Raises International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $38.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after buying an additional 922,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

