Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

WHR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

