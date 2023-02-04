Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.1 %

WSM stock opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

