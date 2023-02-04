WMS Partners LLC Has $570,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.47 and its 200 day moving average is $196.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

