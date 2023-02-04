Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.31

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.31 and last traded at $111.36, with a volume of 7228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($136.96) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($122.83) to €108.00 ($117.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($141.30) to €124.00 ($134.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.74.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

