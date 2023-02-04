Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0982 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 77.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $170.33 million and approximately $663,128.33 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,074,777,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,937,850 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,074,718,288 with 1,734,878,895 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.10918803 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $598,073.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

