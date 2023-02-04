Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $64.94 million and approximately $19,900.95 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00429037 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,855.82 or 0.29263680 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00418052 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02819118 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $27,626.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.