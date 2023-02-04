Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading 12.5% Higher

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 419,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 280,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

